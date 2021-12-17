Who is Tania Mendoza, the actress of ‘La Reina del Sur’ shot in Mexico

The actress Tania Mendoza, popularly known for her role in ‘La Reina del Sur’, was murdered this week in Cuernavaca, capital of the Mexican state of Morelos. The events occurred at the gates of a sports venue while the artist waited for her 11-year-old son to finish his soccer training. At about 6.15 pm, two armed men on a motorcycle fired at her while the parents of other minors took refuge from the bullets. The authorities went to the scene but it was already late, Mendoza had been killed and her son had witnessed the attack.

Tania had already participated in 2005 in ‘La mera mera Reyna del Sur’, inspired by the novel by Arturo Pérez Reverte, and in several soap operas, but surprisingly This was not the first attack I was a victim of. the popular actress. Back in 2010, she was kidnapped along with her husband and her son by several hooded men, they were threatened for a time and finally released without any harm. They had asked them for a large amount of money, but ended up leaving them in a remote place aboard “a golf cart.” When they arrived at their home they saw that numerous belongings had been stolen from them. and for days he received messages demanding that he leave Morelos.

Enlarge

Mendoza’s debut came in 1998 with the movie ‘Rapture bloody’, a film that would be followed by titles such as ‘Seed of hate’, ‘When blood boils’, ‘100 kilos of lead’, ’10 hours before dying ‘or what would be his last work,’ The 3 jackals and the carrion ‘. He retired from acting in 2012, and by then already She had great fame thanks to her starring role as Teresa Mendoza in ‘La mera Reyna del Sur‘, a production that would lay the foundations for subsequent adaptations such as the one starring Kate Castillo between 2011 and 2019. She also participated in other successful productions such as’ The avenger of the uzi’ or ‘The price of your love’.

In addition, Tania, whose real name was María Guadalupe Torres Mendoza, had a very versatile character and had made a career in other sectors such as fashion or even music, especially the traditional one from northern Mexico. He recorded up to five albums entitled ‘They did not call us’, ‘I woke up in your arms’, ‘Traitorous blow’, ‘Blood on the stones’ and ‘I changed you’.

95% of cases in Mexico are not resolved

Tania Mendoza becomes the third woman murdered in the state of Morelos in the last 24 hours and so far the government has not made a statement, nor has the police, who have not managed to find the two hitmen who were on board the motorcycle. Unfortunately, and as published in a report by México Evalúa, almost 95% of the cases that occur in the country, are not resolved.