Who were Flow La Movie and Debbie Von Marie? | Show off

José Ángel Hernández, better known as Flow La Movie, He worked for 10 years as a reggaeton producer for various artists of the urban genre, such as Kendo Kaponi, Casper Mágico, D.Ozi and Nio García.

Under his record label – baptized with his nickname – great hits were released such as “I dropped you” and his remix (2018), with Casper Mágico, Nio García, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Bad Bunny and Darell, a musical theme that has two billion views on the YouTube digital platform.

He also launched the theme “La Jeepeta” (2019), by Anuel AA, Brray, Juanka and Myke Towers.

The 38-year-old producer also worked on songs with artists such as Natti Natasha, Manuel Turizo, Yandel, De La Guetto and Cardi B, among others.

Regarding his personal life, Flow La Movie turned seven years old last October with Debbie Von Marie Jiménez García, 31 years old and with whom he had a four-year-old son named Jayden Yael.

In their social networks, they were always seen traveling in private planes and boats, together with their little son. Debbie’s latest post showed that they were vacationing in Punta Cana.

His wife Debbie was the sister of reggaeton singer Casper Mágico. Also, the young woman owned a women’s clothing boutique, called “Stilo” by Debbie.

The couple, their four-year-old son and three other children of the music producer died yesterday, Wednesday, December 15 after the plane they were traveling in crashed at the facilities of the Las Américas International Airport in Santo Domingo, and their destination was to arrive. to Miami, Florida.

The Helidosa aviation company published a press release through its social networks informing about the situation.

According to local media, the names of the people who were on board the plane are: Debbie Von Marie Jiménez García, Kellyan Hernández Pena, Jayden Hernández, Yeilianys Jeishlimar Meléndez Jiménez, Jassiel Yabdiel Silva and Veronica Estrella.

Until now, The cause of the fatal accident is unknown, but it was indicated that the plane only flew for 17 minutes before crashing.

The pilot even reported that he had problems and attempted an emergency landing in Las Américas, where he crashed.