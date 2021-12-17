Why did Jomari Goyso suddenly leave Despierta América

Jomari goyso broke the silence and cleared the doubts about his abrupt departure from Wake up America, the morning show of Univision. The series, has been on the air for more than a decade, and deals with topics of general interest, interviews with celebrities, cooking segments, contests, style, fashion, gossip and much much more.

One of the audience’s favorite segments is No roll, where the focus is placed on the most controversial issues of the moment and in which, the fashion and beauty expert displayed all his potential in front of the cameras. Why did it come out suddenly? He told it himself.

“Couldn’t you go back to No Roll?”, he consulted Tony dandrades on his Sin rodeo podcast. “It is not in my power Tony, I did not leave Despierta América”, he replied and added: “It was a decision from above, as they say on television”.

“I fought a lot to make Despierta América, Luz Ma (executive producer of the program) knows, but I have a power that I have, but then there is another that I do not control. But to me Despierta América, the format of Sin rollo I’m lovin ‘it”, assured the Spanish journalist.

Jomari Goyso in Despierta América

True to style, Dandrades he pointed out humorously: “You have a lot of power, you are one of Univision’s darlings”. What Goyso, stated: “That I am one of Univision’s spoiled ones? Oh please Tony, how dare you! You and I know who the spoiled ones are and I’m not on that list”.