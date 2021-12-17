Why he never sang at the Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City (the condition, the people and the farewell to the stages) – Prensa Libre

Retired from the stage since 2016, Fernández was considered the last great popular idol of ranchera music.

The Mexican singer Vicente Fernández, a Latin American music star, died on Sunday, December 12 at the age of 81 in the city of Guadalajara, after being hospitalized for almost five months due to a fall on his ranch, the family reported.

The health of “Chente”, as he was popularly known, had deteriorated in recent days. On Saturday the 11th, the family said in a statement that his condition was “critical”, with aggravated lung problems and that he remained sedated in intensive care.

After the death of “El Charro de Huentitán”, a rumor has arisen of a possible tribute at the Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City. However, that data was questioned by some of the fans of the Mexican singer because Chente never sang in that cultural venue.

While some relatives and colleagues of Vicente Fernández continue to mourn his death, other curious people recalled the reason why the Mexican singer never sang at the emblematic Palacio de Bellas Artes and the interview that the Charro revealed more than two years ago came to light. that data.

According to netizens’ records, in 2019 Vicente Fernández granted an interview for Mara Patricia Castañeda, who published it on her YouTube channel.

During the talk, “El Charro de Huentitán” said that at some point there was the possibility of singing in that venue. However, he refused because, after being contacted from Fine Arts, he declined the possibility since “his people” would not go.

“In Fine Arts a lady spoke to me and said ‘Hey Don Vicente, you can’t say goodbye to your job, to sing, without coming to Fine Arts,'” said “El Charro de Huentitán.”

Before that Chete told her: “No ma’am, I want to say goodbye wherever the people go.” After that, according to Vicente, the lady spoke loudly to him.

“If you want me to go to Fine Arts, let my people enter, because my people also have the right to sit in Fine Arts,” said “El Charro de Huentitán” when confirming that that was the reason why he did not appear in that emblematic place.