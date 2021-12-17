Why it is important that you have more fun





How to really have fun

Identify what is truly fun for you

Once you’ve internalized the idea that fun is a playful, connected flow, you’ll have the first tool you need to make better use of your free time. Simply identify the activities that you do just for pleasure and ask yourself if they generate a playful and connected flow. If the answer is yes, those are examples of real fun that you should prioritize. If the answer is no, they are examples of fake fun that you should minimize or eliminate entirely.

I also suggest that you recall several experiences that stand out as having been truly fun, those in which fun is the dominant descriptor. And then ask yourself: what were you doing? Who were you with? Where were you?

This exercise will help you identify what I consider to be your “fun magnets” – the activities, people, and environments that are most likely to create fun for you. Although I believe that the definition of fun as a state of playful and connected flow is universal, everyone experiences it in different contexts. In other words, each of us has a collection of fun magnets that is unique and personal. The more you understand what your fun magnets are, the easier it will be to add fun opportunities to your calendar.

Is this a guarantee that you will always find real fun? Well, no. The fun often includes an element of serendipity. But if you take care to prioritize your fun magnets, you greatly increase the odds, and whatever you do is more likely to generate real fun than spending the same amount of time watching television.

Pay attention to moments of real fun

I also encourage you to get into the habit of noticing moments of playfulness, connection, and flow when they come up in your daily life.

Too often, we assume that for fun we have to travel to some exotic place or do something out of the ordinary. It is true that travel and news often generate fun. But chances are, even if you’re not traveling or doing something new, you’ve already encountered several moments — and opportunities — of playfulness, connection, and flow in your daily life; it’s just that you’re not paying attention to them.

This point is important, because our life is defined by what we choose to pay attention to. If we only pay attention to the things that cause us anxiety or stress, we will perceive our life as full of anxiety and stress. But if we choose instead to pay attention to the things that rejoice us — and that present us with moments of playfulness, connection, and flow — then we will perceive our lives as enjoyable and full of opportunities for fun.

The more you practice paying attention to the positive things in your life, the more you will be able to enjoy them and reap their benefits. And the more you do that, the more optimistic and resilient you will feel, which in turn will give you more energy for real fun.

Try new things

Speaking of what’s new, another suggestion is to try something new. Whatever. It can be something as simple as modifying your daily routine. However, I still encourage you to step out of your comfort zone and experience something that has always interested you, but that you have not had the time (or the courage) to explore. Take a class or sign up for a workshop on a topic or activity that interests or makes you curious. And try not to worry about looking silly.

Also remember that, while the flow itself may seem natural once you enter it, achieving the ability to enter a flow often requires some prior work. As Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, the psychologist who coined the term “flow”, liked to point out: If you don’t play chess, a chessboard is just a board with carved figures. But for someone who has struggled to learn how to play, it is an opportunity for flow (and also for playfulness and connection, I would argue). In other words, don’t give up if something seems difficult at first. If the activity interests you, the effort will be worth it.

Put the phone aside

Finally, the fact that flow is a state of complete concentration and immersion means that if you want to experience it (and therefore have a chance to experience real fun), you need to take care to avoid potential distractions whenever possible, including those that come from your devices. So keep notifications to a minimum and be sure to put your phone aside and place it out of sight when you’re with other people.

I follow all these suggestions myself and can assure you that the effects have practically changed my life. Far from being frivolous, fun is a tool that can help us use our free time more effectively. And the more we do that, the more alive we will feel.

Catherine Price is a science journalist, founder of ScreenLifeBalance.com, and the author of several books, including How to Break Up With Your Phone and The Power of Fun: How to Feel Alive Again. Learn more (and sign up for their newsletter) at screenlifebalance.com and howtohavefun.com (links in English).