Will it be dedicated to the stream? The job offers Kun Agüero has received after announcing his retirement from football

2021-12-16

The Argentine footballer Sergio Leonel Aguero, better known as the ‘Kun‘announced his retirement from soccer on Wednesday at a ceremony in cl Camp Nou. The now former striker had to hang up his boots at age 33 after suffering from heart complications, as an arrhythmia was detected and medical experts advised that the best thing for his life was retirement. Messi’s reaction after “Kun” Agüero announced his retirement In Spain, where Omen currently lives after wearing the colors of the Barcelona, they report that he emerged in the Independiente and that he became a legend in the Manchester City English, has started receiving job offers.

– Kun’s options – The first proposal would be the same City, who proposed to the Argentine to become the team’s ambassador, as he commented that he would like to continue linked to football, although not immediately. He was also offered a position as a soccer analyst by a European network, but this is something the Kun You need to prepare and it can be a long-term option. Similarly, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) plans to offer the former soccer player a position within the staff or companion of the delegation that will travel for the Qatar World Cup 2022.