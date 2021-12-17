Will you leave Boca Juniors? Carlos Zambrano would be an option in Cruz Azul de Juan Reynoso

The version about the departure of Carlos Zambrano from Boca Juniors becomes stronger and stronger, even more options emerged as destinations for his next club. This time he is related to cross Blue from Juan Reynoso.

From Mexico they assure that the ‘Cement Machine’ is interested in reinforcing ranks with the defender of the Peruvian National Team, at the request of the former University coach, who knows the qualities of the 32-year-old Peruvian.

“Cruz Azul would already have scored what would be their second reinforcement for the 2022 Closing Tournament of the MX League, because once they tied up Christian Tabó, now they seek to add a defender and have the Peruvian defender in their sights, Carlos Zambrano, current Boca Juniors player in the Argentine League“, it reads in Soy Fútbol.

But it is possible that Zambrano manages other alternatives to continue his career, since Alianza Lima would also be behind in the footsteps of the current player of the Boca Juniors.