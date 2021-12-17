William Brown dies in custody while on Rikers Island – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know The death toll among those in custody on Rikers Island continues to rise as another inmate at the prison complex passed away Tuesday night.

This latest death marks the fourteenth death of someone in custody this year. Two other people passed away after receiving a compassionate release.

William Brown, 55, was detained at the Anna M. Kross Center (AMKC) when he had a doctor, according to the New York City Department of Correction (or NYC DOC).

NEW YORK – The death toll among those in custody on Rikers Island continues to rise as another inmate at the prison complex passed away Tuesday night.

This latest death marks the fourteenth death of someone in custody this year. Two other people passed away after receiving a compassionate release.

William Brown, 55, was detained at the Anna M. Kross Center (AMKC) when he had a doctor, according to the New York City Department of Correction (or NYC DOC). Although CPR was administered and a medical emergency triggered, Brown was pronounced dead around 11:46 p.m.

The cause of death is under investigation and confirmation from the Medical Examiner’s Office is pending, the Department of Corrections said.

According to the DOC, Brown has been in custody since November 14. The charges he faced are unknown.

DOC said it notified Brown’s closest family members and attorney.

“I am devastated to learn that someone else in our care has passed away. We will work diligently to determine the circumstances surrounding his death. My condolences to Mr. Brown’s loved ones, “DOC Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi said in a statement.

The DOC said more details will be released once a full investigation has been conducted.

Brown’s death comes just days after another inmate died Friday at a hospital after experiencing a medical problem.

They propose reform to bail system after humanitarian crisis in Rikers Island prison. Luis Alejandro Medina with the details.

Malcolm Boatwright, 28, was transferred Thursday from the troubled Rikers Island prison complex to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan and was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after 5:30 a.m., authorities said.

The rising death of inmates at the jail is the latest tragedy in the face of efforts by state and local officials to rehabilitate the island complex.

Rikers Island, which holds people before trial, is facing a crisis with disturbing allegations of sexual assault and harassment of correctional officers, overcrowded conditions, understaffing, lack of food, and a rampant spread of COVID, among other allegations. .

The troubling allegations have prompted citizens and officials to call for its closure.