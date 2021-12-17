Wind energy leads electricity generation in the year with record prices | Companies

Wind energy is already the main source of electricity generation in Spain, according to REE yesterday. Forecasts estimate that the wind force could represent 23.3% of the total this year, up to 60,600 GWh, thus leading the generation mix for the first time since 2013. This year wind energy production will increase by 10%, although the The highest growth corresponds to photovoltaic energy, which rises 37.7%, which is its annual historical maximum.—

Wind power is already the main source of electricity generation in Spain, according to the system operator, REE, in a statement yesterday. Forecasts estimate that the wind force could represent 23.3% of the total this year, up to 60,600 GWh, thus leading the generation mix for the first time since 2013.

According to REE’s forecast report for this year, wind energy production will increase by 10%, although the highest growth corresponds to photovoltaic energy, which rises by 37.7%, which is its annual historical maximum of production with more of 21,000 GWh, although its weight in the electricity mix is ​​8.1%, the lowest of the main technologies

Renewable energies will account for 46%, 6% in the mix in 2021, 9% more than the previous year and its volume of electricity production reaches 121,500 GWh. The share of green generation this year is 2.6 percentage points higher than the previous maximum, registered in 2020. For the president of Red Eléctrica, Beatriz Corredor, “these forecasts show that Spain is making good progress in its ecological transition process that it is the only way to achieve a more sustainable electricity system, “he said in the statement,

Electricity production would exceed 260,800 GWh, 3.8% more than last year when the pandemic began. After wind energy, nuclear is in second place, accounting for 20.6% of the total, followed by combined cycles, with 17.6%; hydraulic, with a share of 11.3%; cogeneration, with 10% and photovoltaic, with the aforementioned 8.1%. As for coal, with a production of 4,900 GWh and a 1.9% participation in the mix, it could register the minimum production this year.

All in all, according to REE, CO2 emissions show similar figures to last year (more than 36 million tons). Emission-free production would reach 68.1% of the total.

Renewables add a new capacity of 2,800 MW, representing 55.6% of the total. REE highlights the increase in photovoltaic power, with almost 2,300 new MW, which has almost tripled since 2018. For its part, wind power has added 500 MW. In contrast, the thermal plants will reduce their power by 800 MW this year. To these must be added the megawatts of Endesa’s Litoral coal plant in Almería, whose closure and dismantling announced yesterday by the energy company.

The demand for electricity is gradually recovering, reaching, according to REE, 257,100GWh in 2021, 2.8% higher than 2020.

The record for wind energy production coincides with the year in which record prices are being recorded in the wholesale electricity market. In fact, for today this price registers a maximum of 309.2 euros / MWh, with which it chains three consecutive increases with the highest figure. The pool yesterday exceeded the barrier of 300 euros (302 euros / MWh).

These increases are a consequence of the rise in international gas prices, which are marginal in the wholesale markets. The price of gas was unstoppable yesterday, up to 138.68 euros / MWh, with an increase of almost 11%.

Coal reduces its capacity by 800 MW, to which will have to be added those of Litoral