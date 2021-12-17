WINTER BASEBALL – The Stars shut out the Chosen 7-0 and reach their classification

With a six-race rally in the sixth inning, the Estrellas Orientales beat the Leones del Escogido 7-0 this Thursday at the Quisqueya Juan Marichal stadium, limiting the chances of qualifying for the hairy ones to the postseason.

The defeat forces the Reds (18-21) to win their game this Friday against the Giants to force the Mini Playoff, always counting on defeats by Licey and Águilas in their next commitments.

For the win, the Petromacorisanos (21-18) placed runners on third and second and a punch from Domingo Leyba over pitcher Enny Romero allowed Sam Hilliard to reach the plate from third base.

The scarlet relay plummeted and allowed six touchdowns by the Pachyderms in the sixth inning, which was thrown by José López, Robert Corniel and Felipe Tejada.

Romero (0-3), who threw five quality innings, of just one round, three hits and four strikeouts, took the loss. The victory went to Radhamés Liz (2-1) by acting in six innings of three hits, two walks and three strikeouts.

For the capitaleños, Iván Castillo went 4-3, with a double, and Jimmy Paredes, 4-1. For the greens, Micker Adolfo, 3-2, with a double, RBI, scored and a walk, and Christian Bethancourt, 4-1, with two RBIs and one scored.

The launch of honor prior to the game was carried out by the senator of the Santo Domingo province, Antonio Taveras.

This Friday’s game between the Lions and the Giants will be in San Francisco de Macorís at 7:00 at night.