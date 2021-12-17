With a girdle and tight lycra, Alicia Machado highlights her curves after drastic weight loss

Like Adamari López, now Alicia machado He gives all the time to talk about on social networks for the spectacular figure that he boasts after drastically losing weight during his participation in “La Casa de Los Famosos”.

The Venezuelan does not stop looking stunning in each image that goes up on her Instagram profile or wearing the elegant dresses with which she has been seen in recent days on Telemundo leading the final gala of Miss Universe 2021.

On this occasion, he has again stolen all eyes by posting an image on his social network account wearing a full-length black girdle. According to her, in addition to the fat burning pills, this girdle is her best secret to looking as curvy as she looks now.

Without a doubt, her followers are very aware of the tips that Alicia gives to make them look more beautiful than ever. The publication has already reached more than 13 thousand “likes” and numerous comments where compliments and compliments abound.

“Beauty to spare”, “How beautiful you are. All a queen I already remember why they re crowned. Stay so you look spectacular. God bless you “,” Wow Ali you are more beautiful than ever and more good than ever your words in the famous house “,” Bodywer. Ali you are in your moment of maximum beauty “, were some of the messages that his fans wrote to him.

Announcement to your fans

In addition to commenting on how beautiful Alicia Machado is, Internet users have also talked a lot about her relationship with the actor Roberto Romano, who they say does not deserve to be with the Venezuelan, because supposedly he spoke ill of her in “La Casa de Los Famosos ”.

Since the departure of the reality show, both confirmed their relationship and their fans did not agree very much. For this reason, Romano is constantly rained by criticism on social networks.

For this reason, it seems that Alicia has been forced to make a decision, and that is to keep her private life out of the reach of Internet users, although it was thanks to them that she won the $ 200 thousand dollars in the show of Telemundo.

“Perhaps for many I still do not deserve happiness in life, but today I decide to rest a little and resume my private life in the company of my loved ones,” Machado wrote in an Instagram publication accompanying an image where she wears an elegant black dress.