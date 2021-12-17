Yanet García falls in the middle of Central Park, photos of the moment | INSTAGRAM

It was through one of his publications of Instagram How did we find out that the famous ex weather girl, Yanet García, was walking through New York, specifically in Central park, using some ice skates when I have an embarrassing moment.

The famous ex driver television is living the dream of living in that city so important to her, since she was a child she always wanted to go to that place and now that she can live there she is in charge of enjoying all its aspects.

Every year an ice rink is held in the center of the city, right in that park where tourists and locals manage to have an excellent time and enjoy their families or simply have a good time hanging out. ice skating.

It was just when I was skating that the famous woman ended up on the ice, that’s right, she fell and ended up sitting in the cold place where she was, but that was no excuse to get a bad attitude, on the contrary, she showed smiling and happy to be able to be living those moments, showing that if she falls she gets up.

Of course she will continue to enjoy the end of the year celebration, enjoying every moment and of course enjoying the winter weather that he has in that place, something that he could not live while he was in Mexico, although being a great exponent of the entertainment world, he could travel.

Yanet García shared the moment of his fall on his official social networks.



There is no doubt that living in the United States has opened the doors to new experiences and to continue with that life full of fruits and achievements that have cost him his work to achieve.

It is important to remember that in the famous social network of Instagram, like many other celebrities, Yanet García promotes the content of his page “Only for fans”, giving his followers a taste of what they can find there, however, for all those Those who want to see more of its content must pay around $ 20 a month, according to the subscription.

