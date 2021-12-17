Yankees agree to contract with Dominican reliever Jimmy Cordero

The New York Yankees signed a minor league contract to the Dominican Jimmy Lamb, a reliever who didn’t see much action in the MLB 2021.

Early in the 2021 season, the Chicago White Sox announced that pitcher Jimmy Cordero was missing the remainder of the season with an injury that required Tommy John surgery.

Cordero owns a mark of 3 wins with 5 losses in 83 games pitched, his career ERA is fixed at 4.55 with 65 strikeouts. Notably, he has pitched for the Washington Nationals, Seattle Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago White Sox and now headed for the Yankees.

Cordero’s breaking throw movements are elite, his arm means that once one team finishes their plans with him, another starts others with his name.

At the end of the season the White Sox did not give him a contract and did not even make him an offer.

A bit of Lamb:

Jimmy Cordero, Winner by KO over John Nogowski (95mph Two Seamer). 🥊 pic.twitter.com/UEN0qUvfB7 – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 16, 2020

Cordero was not the only signing of the New York Yankees, they also added veteran Ender Iniciarte and Vinny Nittoli to their list of invitations for Spring Training.

