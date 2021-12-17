Yankees sign Venezuelan Ender Inciarte

New York Yankees They have been the great disappointment until the moment of free agency, letting several of the top players pass and even, without making any impact contracts before the work stoppage of MLB, making any signing for the Major League Baseball team impossible. However, in minor leagues you can still and have just now signed a player who received a ring of the World Series in 2021, Ender Inciarte.

According to information from Lindsey Adler of The Athletic, the Yankees have announced the signing of Venezuelan outfielder Ender Inciarte to a minor league contract through their official transaction site, along with the signatures of other players such as shortstop Wilkerman. Garcia, pitcher Vinny Nittoli and outfielder Blake Perkins.

Inciarte played with the Atlanta Braves in 2021, being designated for assignment and later released in the middle of the year, playing just 52 games and hitting just .215 / .276 / .316 with just two home runs and 10 RBIs, being a specialist. defensive.

Inciarte will receive his World Series ring as part of the Braves, having been selected to an All-Star Game and won the Gold Glove three times.