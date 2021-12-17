Yuridia would reveal having sent flirty photos to Eduin Caz | AFP

When there is a controversy, artists know it, right now Eduin caz, vocalist from Firm Group is in the eye of the hurricane, all thanks to a video in which he would appear asleep, uploaded by a woman who says he was with her, although at that time he was already married.

The controversy has reached the ears and has also been read by millions of people, Yuridia is aware of it and in one of her recent interviews for a program of Youtube decided to make a disclosure to his driver.

Yuridia claimed to have sent flirtatious photographs to the vocalist, seeking to add a bit of controversy to the events that occurred on social networks, leaving her interviewer surprised.

However, after saying said revelation, he was in charge of revealing that it was only a joke, since at the moment the controversy has made many people look for the comic side of what happened and he could not miss doing it in “At the wheel” with The Golden Scorpion.

Recall that the young singer is being accused of being faithful to his wife, a woman named Stephanie Hernández made her statements and even assured that she is not the only person who has gone through this same event.

There is also another young woman who claimed to have been with the vocalist, here they branded her a liar but supposedly this new one ensures that it is the whole truth.

Yuridia also did not rule out that he could work at some point with Eduin Caz or Grupo Firme, he assures that he is his fan and that he likes some of his songs, there is a possibility of collaboration that some Internet users want to hear.