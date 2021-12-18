4 mobiles from 2021 that have gone completely unnoticed

These smartphones, despite their quality, are not very well known in 2021.

2021 is coming to an end. Splashed by the health crisis and especially by the crisis of components that is causing a lack of stock in the market of many technological products, the truth is that the year has left us with incredible terminals such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 or the most recent iPhone 13.

However, we have also witnessed many other terminals that, although they have not had the impact of the aforementioned, are quite interesting smartphones. Surely you have not read much about them, but we leave you some of the devices that despite not having made much noise, you need to know that they exist.

Samsung Galaxy A52s

Although Samsung is characterized by its powerful high-end, the truth is that from a few years ago to the present, its mid-range has fallen in love with millions of users around the world Thanks to its beautiful designs, interesting features and prices for all budgets.

The renewal of the popular Galaxy A52 5G comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD + SuperAMOLED screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, 4/6/8 GB of RAM and a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charge. As of today it can be found for less than 400 euros per which makes for a spectacular Christmas present.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Sony Xperia 1 III

Sony is one of the world’s leading technology companies and despite this, for years their mobile phones have passed without pain or glory and all this despite being some of the best models on the market.

This is the case of the Sony Xperia 1 III, a high-end with a spectacular camera and excellent performance. Unfortunately in our review we made it very clear: the Xperia 1 III should be the ultimate multimedia content creation and consumption device. In practice, it is a very good smartphone, the price of which is excessive given the alternatives that exist on the market.

Sony Xperia 1 III

ASUS ROG Phone 5

Although it may seem a lie, ASUS has spectacular mobile terminals in its catalog. One of them is the ASUS ROG Phone 5, a gaming-oriented device and that you will not have heard of him unless you like to play video games.

Thanks to its very high performance, ASUS ROG Phone 5 is one of the most powerful handheld consoles of 2021. No, we were wrong. We say portable console because it is such a large and heavy device that it is really uncomfortable to use as a mobile device. Of course, if you like Google Stadia, Microsoft’s Gamepass or any other game from the Play Store, this model is one of your best choices.

ASUS ROG Phone 5

vivo X70 Pro +

I live is a brand to say the least curious. Little known in our country – a large part of the fault is its poor distribution -, It is a Chinese brand that manufactures high quality terminals and with features that other high-end ranges would already want.

This is the case of the vivo X70 Pro +, a terminal that is equipped with four rear cameras signed by Zeiss and that have the vivo V1 chip, which integrates a color temperature sensor and a laser focus sensor to improve photographs.

The big problem, which cannot be purchased today in conventional or online stores, having to buy it in import stores at somewhat high prices. Hence, the few users who know of its existence, consider other alternatives at a better price.

