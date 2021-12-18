5 children die in accident with inflatable castle in Australia

Sydney – Four children died and four others were in critical condition Thursday after falling from a bouncy castle that was blown 33 feet (10 meters) into the air by a gust of wind at a school on the Australian island of Tasmania.

The school celebrated the end of the school year.

Among those killed were two sixth-grade boys and two girls, so they were 10 or 11 years old, according to Tasmanian Police Commissioner Darren Hine. There was an open investigation into the accident, Hine said.

Footage from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation showed police officers comforting fellow colleagues while paramedics provided first aid to victims.

Parents came to the school to pick up their children while helicopters took the injured to hospitals.

Tasmanian State Prime Minister Peter Gutwein described the incident as “simply inconceivable … I know this is a strong and caring community that will stand together and support each other.”

Tasmanian Police Commander Debbie Williams explained to the press that “Several children fell from the castle. It looks like they could have fallen from a height of approximately 10 meters. “.

“This is a very tragic event and our thoughts are with the families and the school community and also our emergency workers,” Williams said.