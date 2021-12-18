5 stars who are older than Chabelo in terms of their age

Chabelo, meet the 5 celebrities who are older than him | EFE

One of the characters and actors who became an icon on Mexican television is undoubtedly Chabelo, his real name is Xavier Lopez, but everyone identifies him with that nickname, surely you will be interested in meeting other celebrities who are older than him.

On more than one occasion when an unfortunate news is shared about the departure of a television, film or music personality in Mexico, Internet users immediately begin to make the name of Chabelo.

This is because there are those who affirm that he is eternal, due to his age and especially because he had one of the longest-running programs on television, the actor is currently 86 years old, he was born on February 17, 1935.

It may interest you: In Family with Chabelo reason why the program ended

Silvia Pinal is older than Chabelo | Instagram



Curiously, the driver and actor is not as old as many think, because there are other stars What are they older than Chabelo also known as “The friend of all children”.

You are probably interested in knowing these names and some of their work and career in entertainment, it is even safe to identify some of them, because they have appeared on Mexican television for a long time.