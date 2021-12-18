A TRANSFORMED COUNTRY – Pandemic put health between a rock and a hard place

Medical teleconsultation, home services and distance medical education are tools that became entrenched in the Dominican health system with Covid-19, remaining anchored as part of the transformations driven and accelerated by the pandemic.

Electronic appointments, orders for medicines and laboratory services through non-contact channels (through WhatsApp and digital applications) are methods that accelerated their development in the midst of the pandemic and are currently used very frequently in the Dominican health system.

Although before 2020, when the health crisis in the world began, these digital facilities and home services had been introduced to the health system, their use was still very timid, being established as methods preferred by the population, despite the economic, social and mobility openness that the Dominican Republic currently registers.

Distance continuing medical education also took a significant boom, making available to the medical community the opportunity to share live knowledge, receive it from the most renowned teachers of medicine and world scientists, through the screens.

At present, scientific congresses have adopted the hybrid modality, with the participation of experts in person and virtually.

The electronic prescription

What was a demand for years, both from the affiliated population and from pharmacy owners, in the midst of the pandemic and as an urgent solution to the health crisis, in the country the inclusion of the electronic prescription was launched, in coverage of the Dominican Social Security System (SDSS).

This allows the patient to consult the doctor online, receive the indication in this way and also receive the medicine, which is sent to the home by the pharmacy, if the client prefers. This facility remains one of the tools of preference for a large number of customers.

Although the provision of the electronic prescription was provisionally adopted, leaders of the Union of Pharmacies have asked the Superintendency of Health and Occupational Risks (Sisalril) to keep it permanent, to which they responded that it is a decision that must be reviewed and formally taken, since the current prescription and dispensing regulations for drugs approved by decree 66512, in paragraphs one and two, say that the presentation of the prescription (printed document) is required.

Use of platforms

Specialist physicians, clinical and imaging laboratories and health establishments strengthened their platforms for electronic appointments and online information and billing.

The main private health centers, above all, have strengthened their platforms, including chat resources for direct interaction with the user and digital platforms for appointments and billing services, with updated portals with information and general guidelines for services, tools that are increasingly used by users.

These resources have not only made it possible to reduce patient waiting times, reduce the presence of people and out-of-pocket expenses, but also increase user satisfaction levels, and bring them education and health guidance with the publication of articles on the pathologies that most affect Dominicans.

The development and use of digital platforms and medical directories was also strengthened during the pandemic that allow people to search for the doctor by specialty, center, health insurance and city and make their appointment online, as well as to know the references or comments of other users. before making the choice.

Telemedicine and telemonitoring

The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the doctor’s preparation to offer services virtually, through teleconsultation (remote consultation) or telemedicine, a resource that was already widely used in other countries. At present, many specialists maintain the online consultation, as an option for the patient who does not like to travel to the office.

Currently, many medical consultations, especially second opinion and analysis and image review are done by teleconsultation, as well as telemonitoring, which is the remote monitoring of vital signs of patients, such as blood sugar measurements and weight.

Put the patient at the center of attention

For Milagros Ureña, general director of Cedimat, one of the most important transformations that has remained in the health system is that the patient was put in the center of attention of the service.

He explains that the traditional health system is pyramidal where the doctor is in the center and the patient goes to the hospital in search of that service, but that with the pandemic it was seen that it is the doctor who must go to the patient’s home, either in person or through telemedicine.

Another of the important changes, which in his opinion brought about the pandemic, is that health providers have to give the patient participation, planning health in a comprehensive way, whereas before care was totally planned by health providers based on their expectations, without taking into account those of the patient and their needs.

“We are living in the era of the patient experience and whoever does not get on that car will definitely be left behind, because the patient has many alternatives, and with technology and in a few years, artificial intelligence will allow them to make their own diagnosis” said Ureña.

The challenge facing the country, according to the health systems scholar, is to train human resources in technology-based care, because the diagnosis no longer depends on the hands of the doctor, but on the technology available to them.

He said that today’s patient is active, more aware of his medical care due to the technological tools and the amount of information available to him. “Artificial intelligence, virtual tools and access to the internet have made the patient an active entity within the system.

Behavior of Covid-19

The first case of the Covid-19 virus was detected in the community of Wuhan, China, in December 2019, a presence that initially spread to European countries and then to America, creating a health emergency.

In the Dominican Republic, the first imported case of the virus was officially notified on March 1, 2020, detected in an Italian visitor, then reaching the communities, with the Duarte province being the epicenter of the first large community outbreak.

Fireproof

During 2020 the Creole health system experienced its greatest litmus test, with an over-demand for diagnostic tests, medical care and bed occupancy that made the health system stagger to the point of collapse, closing with 2,416 deaths, 172,218 infections, a daily positivity of 22.45% and a 54% occupancy of their Intensive Care beds.

New variants

During this year, the emergence of new variants, many of them highly contagious and aggressive, including delta, gamma and in recent weeks omicron, have unleashed nervousness in the health systems of different countries, motivating greater vigilance epidemiological.

Largest peaks

Within the pandemic, the Dominican Republic has had four waves. July 2020 was the month of greatest tension, with peaks in daily records of up to 1,492 cases, almost reaching the collapse of the system, with bed occupancy exceeding 100% in districts such as Santo Domingo and Santiago.

In 2021, the behavior of the epidemic has had different peaks, one in January, after the Christmas and New Years holidays, with a record of up to 1,216 cases in one day; last June with a record of 1,439 in one day and last October and November with a record that exceeded a thousand cases per day.

Vaccinated population

The country began its National Vaccination Plan against Covid-19 in the population over 18 years of age in February of this year, reaching 5.6 million people so far with two doses and 6.9 with the first dose, subsequently including the population from of the 12 years.

Then it introduced the booster vaccine or third dose that has reached around 1,400,000 people and is discussing the possibility of vaccinating children between the ages of five and 11. The total of applied doses is around 13.9 million.

The first case

The first imported case of COVID-19 in the country was the Italian Claudio Pascualini, who remained for 54 days admitted to the Ramón de Lara Military Hospital of the Dominican Air Force, the first center converted into a COVID hospital.

Subsequently, the controversial case of Mrs. Oraida Herrera Díaz, the Dominican resident in Italy, came to the country to her home in Villa Riva, Duarte province. Then came community transmission, starting in five of the most populous provinces and then spreading to the entire country.

Doctors reduce their long hours

Distance medical education, with the exception of practices, the organization of the consultation through previous appointments and the reduction of part of the specialist from his long hours in the office, have been transformations imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic and that will remain in the health system.

Dr. Fulgencio Severino, cardiologist and scholar of the system, assures this, noting that as a result of the pandemic, all scientific medical training events have remained through a hybrid of virtual and face-to-face.

Added to this, he pointed out, that the medical schools of the main universities in the country have established virtual training as a method of teaching their students, except for the practical part, in which they have also been making incursions through the telemedicine.

That, according to Dr. Severino, reduces the expenses of the universities and the transportation of students, where people can be in distant places and receive their teaching online.

He highlighted that the doctor has reduced his time to care activity, where the specialist spends less time and fewer days to the office, in addition, shifts are no longer left open, but they have generally adopted the appointment method, to avoid crowds and long hours of patient waiting.

Apparently, in Severino’s opinion, the doctors have realized that working so hard and being so desperate from one place to another was not so healthy, “most had up to three jobs, in private consultations,” he added.