Advantages and disadvantages of opening ports using DMZ

Perhaps on some occasion you may have had to enter the router configuration to change the Wi-Fi password or another task and in one of its sections you have seen DMZ written. In that aspect, we find a way to open ports using DMZ, which has its peculiarities, and also dangers. Next, we will see what it is and then we will see its advantages and disadvantages.

What is DMZ and what is it used for

DMZ refers to a demilitarized zone and comes from the acronym in English DeMilitarized Zone. The purpose of a DMZ is that connections from the internal network to the outside of the DMZ are allowed, while normally connections from the DMZ are not allowed to the internal network. The DMZ is generally used to locate servers that need to be accessible from the outside, such as e-mail, web and DNS servers. In the business environment, it would be done by creating a secure area of ​​access to certain computers that would be separated from the rest.

However, ports can also be opened using DMZ on local networks. Normally we would do it using an IP address belonging to a computer on the local area network on which the router would open all the ports. The only exception of ports that it would not open are those that are set in the NAT table rules. Although the most common is to use a local IP, sometimes it can also be done using the MAC address. An example would be the Orange Livebox routers that allow you to open DMZ using the MAC.