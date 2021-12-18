Alejandro Fernández breaks down in tears when he remembers his father Vicente Fernández in full concert

Almost a week after the death of Vicente Fernandez, your son Alejandro Fernández was presented this Friday at the Telmex Auditorium in Guadalajara, where before more than nine thousand people paid a heartfelt tribute to his father.

“Thank you, very good evening, how nice to be here in my Guadalajara, beautiful and dear. The wait has been very long, many of us have suffered, some have left us. Tonight I invite you to let music be our medicine, that he unites us, that he fills us with joy, with great pride, “said“ El Potrillo ”at the beginning of his show.

In his emotional speech Alejandro Fernandez He stressed that the last time his father stepped on a stage was the Telmex Auditorium and that is why he asked for a loud applause to remember him.

“Let’s celebrate his life tonight with applause that reaches up to heaven. This is Made in Mexico “, he mentioned.

In his repertoire of more than 90 minutes, Alejandro Fernández invited his son Alex Fernández to delight the audience with emotional songs dedicated to the “Charro de Huentitán”, among which stand out “Divine Women” and “Forgiveness.”

Without a doubt, the most emotional moment of the night occurred when Alex Fernández interpreted “Time does not forgive”, song with which Alejandro Fernández burst into tears onstage.

At another time of night “El Potrillo” remembered his father Vicente Fernández with a medley of hits such as: The keys to my soul “,” For your damn love “,” I’m going to get out of the way “,” Forever “,” Beautiful darling “,” Here between us “,” In what way do I forget you “and” Go back , go back ”, the theme with which he said goodbye to them at his funeral last Monday.

This is how the emotional moment of Alejandro Fernández and his son was lived: