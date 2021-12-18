Alexis Sánchez receives the worst news from Barcelona and disappoints his followers in Chile and Italy

Alexis Sánchez was surprised in the last hours with the latest news from Barcelona that fans in Chile and Italy ended up lamenting.

Alexis Sánchez had been surprised with the interest of the Barcelona managers who longed to have his services to reinforce Xavi Hernández’s squad, but ended up receiving terrible news from the bowels of the culé team.

For various reasons, the fans of Chile and Italy waited for the exchange between the Blaugrana and Inter to take place for the chips of Luuk de Jong and the Wonder child in the transfer market.

On the one hand, South American fans hoped that Alexis would be one of the elemental pieces in Xavi’s tactical scheme to be considered as a starter again before the decision of his current coach Simone Inzaghi to use him as a rotating piece.

On the other hand, the Neroazzurros fans saw in Alexis’s departure the release of a large salary bill that would ease the club’s accounting books to get new reinforcements for the future.

However, as indicated by the press in Spain, the former Al Sadd strategist refused to carry out the operation because he does not consider it among his priorities to reinforce the offensive zone.

As they indicate, Xavi hopes that the negotiations for Edinson Cavani or Ferran Torres will be finalized to aspire to recover the football level that made them one of the most important clubs in the world.