Alison Solís, daughter of Marco Antonio Solís, raises the temperature in a swimsuit

Alison Solís is the eldest daughter of Marco Antonio Solis Y Cristy Solis. She has a younger sister named Marla, who is dedicated to modeling, and a half-sister named Beatriz Adriana. All of them are very active on social networks, where they share with their thousands of followers.

In the last days, Marco Antonio and his wife celebrated 28 years of marriage and dedicated a tender message to each other on the networks. “28 years of light in my abode. 28 years of fire in my body and peace in my soul. Not depending on your person, but on the love that your being awakens in me. With you, no day is the same because you are always a present present before my eyes every morning. The smell of coffee, your Caribbean joy and something as or greater than your beauty, your intelligence ”began his message ‘El Buki’.

Related news

Cristy Solis He dedicated a shorter but no less intense and loving message to her, along with unpublished photographs of the wedding. “I would choose you again, a hundred thousand times more and in a hundred thousand more lives! I love you @marcoantoniosolis_oficial! Happy # 28 anniversary my love “wrote the businesswoman.

Source: Instagram @alisonsolis_

In the last hours, Alison solis shared a series of photos in the middle of trees, in a very natural landscape. “Be the wild woman, because everything that lives in the jungle is free”, “Nature is not a place to visit, it is our home” and “The normal thing for one person is total insanity for another” were some of the headings you used.

Source: Instagram @alisonsolis_

Marco Antonio Solís’ daughter wore a bikini with a red flower print. “Perfect” and “Wowwwww” wrote his sister Marla. Her mother Cristy commented: “My sweet, sweet girl !!!”