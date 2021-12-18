All the devices that you can get for free with Movistar Fusión

This 2021 has been marked by the return of the subsidized terminals to Movistar. Specifically, the operator has incorporated the possibility of taking us a device (first they were mobile, but now there are Smart TVs, consoles or laptops as well) when contracting their convergent rates. Also, every so often we have special promotions and now it’s Christmas time. Therefore, we have compiled all the devices that we can get free with Movistar Fusion.
We are talking about the “Super Offer” that is available for hiring until 1/12/2022 of the modalities Fusion with device Fusion 0, Fusion 0 Professional, Fusion Starts, Fusion Starts Infinite, Fusion Pro, Fusion Pro2, Fusion Pro4, Fusion Total, Fusion Total Plus.
It can also be obtained for Fusión Selección and Fusión Selección Plus except for their modalities of up to 1Gb, in addresses that are not within any of the municipalities of the territory of Spain in which the CNMC has identified at the regulatory level that there is effective competition.
The operator offers a 36-month rental device with an option to purchase at any time. Of course, the offer is limited to one device per Fusion customer and subject to an early cancellation fee. before 36 months. We can get another additional device, but in that case, we will not have the advantages of the super offer.
https://twitter.com/movistar_es/status/1471758429186408448
Free with Fusion 0 or Start
With the cheapest rates within the Movistar Fusión range, we will be able to get it for 0 euros with these devices:
- Xiaomi Mi Watch blue
- OPPO A54s black 128 GB
- Oppo A15 Black 32 GB
- Samsung Galaxy A12 128 GB blue
- Xbox Series S White
- Xiaomi Mi TV P1 32 »black
- Smart TV Samsung 32 ″ T4305
- Lenovo Tab K10 LTE 32 GB blue
- Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus 2nd gen 64 GB gray
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G gray
- Oppo A74 5G black 128GB
Free with Fusion Selection or Pro
In addition to all the previous devices, how could it be otherwise as it is a superior offer, we can have the following for free:
- Lenovo V15 gray 128 GB
- OPPO Watch 46 mm LTE gold
- Smart TV 50 ″ TCL P615
- Apple iPad 10.2 (2021) Wi-Fi 64 GB space gray
- Oppo Find X3 Lite black 128 GB
- Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G black 128 GB
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE 128 GB black
Free with Total Fusion or Total Plus
Finally, for the most complete rates of all Fusion we have everything from the previous categories, in addition to these devices at 0 euros:
- Smart TV LG 55 ″ UP77006LB black
- Xiaomi Mi TV P1 55 ″ black
- Smart TV LG 43 ″ UP77006LB black
- OPPO Find X3 Neo silver 256 GB
- Xiaomi 11T 256 GB gray
- iPhone SE White 64 GB
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128 GB Blue