All the devices that you can get for free with Movistar Fusión

We are talking about the “Super Offer” that is available for hiring until 1/12/2022 of the modalities Fusion with device Fusion 0, Fusion 0 Professional, Fusion Starts, Fusion Starts Infinite, Fusion Pro, Fusion Pro2, Fusion Pro4, Fusion Total, Fusion Total Plus.

It can also be obtained for Fusión Selección and Fusión Selección Plus except for their modalities of up to 1Gb, in addresses that are not within any of the municipalities of the territory of Spain in which the CNMC has identified at the regulatory level that there is effective competition.

The operator offers a 36-month rental device with an option to purchase at any time. Of course, the offer is limited to one device per Fusion customer and subject to an early cancellation fee. before 36 months. We can get another additional device, but in that case, we will not have the advantages of the super offer.