Alleged daughter of Vicente Fernández says she was forbidden to approach him

In a television interview, the alleged daughter of Vicente Fernández told how the relationship between the singer and his mother was; in addition to other details such as the time he met his father but was forbidden to approach him.

Without a doubt, Vicente Fernández was the most influential Mexican artists internationally.

That is why the news of his death was of great weight, because the legacy he left is so great that he has gone down in history as “the king of mariachi.”

Ana Lilia Aréchiga, the alleged daughter of Vicente Fernández, recently revealed how the relationship was between the singer and his mother, which would have taken place when he was 21 years old.

It was during the December 17 broadcast of the entertainment program, “Chisme No Like”, that Ana Lilia Aréchiga, who claims to be the unrecognized daughter of ‘Charro de Huentitán’, came as a guest to offer her own statements.

According to her, his mother and Vicente Fernández knew each other since he was 20 years old or they continued with their romance until they were 21.

Does the alleged daughter of Vicente Fernández plan to keep a part of the inheritance?

After revealing how he tried to approach his father despite the fact that ‘his brothers’ and Doña Cuquita had prevented him, Ana Lilia Aréchiga, the alleged daughter of Vicente Fernández, revealed if she planned to keep part of the inheritance.

The first thing he noticed is that he would surprise the singer’s family at Christmas, although he did not specify what it was about.

“I plan to teach something in December (…) There is the sadness that my father will not be there but there is the blessing that his daughter will be there,” said the woman.

After that he was very forceful in explaining that he will keep the part that the lawyers indicate is his.

“That it falls and that it reaches what has to arrive. If I am starving, if I am going to take money from them … if that is what my lawyers say, because there is evidence where they did not allow my father to recognize me, then let him take everything he has to take and out of pride and for blessing, I am the only one and the first daughter ”, stated Ana Lilia.