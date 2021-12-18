Álvaro Dávila explodes due to the problem of renovations in Cruz Azul

This year, footballers renovations they were a real headache for Blue Cross, since after having conquered the ninth star in May, few were the footballers who agreed to extend their bond with the club, one of them was the captain and goalkeeper Jesús Corona, as well as Adrián Aldrete and the ‘Shaggy’ Martínez.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

However, other more they did not give in to sign their renewal and as the months went by, the negotiations got stuck; one of the great reasons is por wanting to go to Europe, just as it happened with Orbelín Pineda andn the most notorious case, because he did not want to renew with La Maquina and will go to Spain in January without leaving a single peso in the coffers of the club, Well, he ended his contract this month.

In that sense, another of the negotiations that is stuck is that of Luis Romo, Well, for no one is a secret that their priority is to fulfill the European dream, However the executive director of Cruz Azul, Álvaro Dávila, revealed that offers that have arrived from the ‘Old Continent’ for him, and in general for any footballer ‘they are’ laughable ‘, so he was blunt with his criticism about it.

“I am insulted by the offers that have arrived. An insult to the same player and the player does not take it that way. Sand they feel we don’t deserve them in Mexico and that they are international players, An offer arrives that is laughable, I do not understand how they intend make a career with a club that is not even valuing them “, lamented the manager in an interview for Fox Sports.

Finally, he made it clear that the cement institution does not seek to stop the growth of footballersHowever, it cannot go against its own economic interests either, so He was once again forceful with the situation of the players who do not want to renew with Cruz Azul, because he warned that they will have to fulfill the contract that they have left in the club.