Amanda Serrano will go to a crucial fight against the Spanish Miriam Gutiérrez

The Puerto Rican Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano dreams of a mega match against Katie Taylor. Apparently, that brawl is close to materializing.

But first, Serrano (40-1-1 30 KO) must overcome the Spanish Miriam Gutiérrez (14-1 5 KO) on tonight’s card at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The billboard will be broadcast through Showtime’s pay-per-view system from 10:00 pm, Puerto Rico time. The Puerto Rican fight will be the co-star of the night.

For this fight, Serrano will be gaining weight. The seven-division world champion will fight at 135 pounds.

“I have knockout power in all weight classes, but I feel stronger at this weight. Girls this weight are a bit slower, so it will be a different attack than what they saw in my last fight, ”Serrano said in a pre-fight training session.

Gutiérrez will rise to the ensogado with a defeat in his career. He suffered the same against Taylor, considered the best pound for pound by the ESPN network and the undisputed lightweight champion with a 20-0 record.

If Serrano beats Gutiérrez it is very likely that he will be facing Taylor next year in New York.

“A fight with Katie Taylor would be the biggest in the history of women’s boxing. We are both at the top of the pound-for-pound list, so it’s extremely exciting, ”Serrano said.

Tonight’s performance will be headlined by the showdown between Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and former MMA World Champion Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley.