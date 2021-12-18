Amazon couriers received firing threats for refusing to deliver packages between tornadoes

Photo : Jeff Roberson ( AP )

Amazon delivery people in the US Midwest faced a horrible dilemma last week: keep driving and deliver packages amid a tornado watch or risk layoff.

Texting published by Bloomberg show as a conductive he was contacting his dispatcher to inform him of a tornado watch. In response, the dispatcher told him “keep driving.”

About 40 minutes later, the driver He texted saying he was hearing tornado sirens all around him. “Keep delivering for now,” replied the dispatcher. “We have to wait for news from Amazon. If we need to bring people back, the decision will ultimately be up to them. “

For fear that the tornado would turn her van into a “coffin,” the driver He asked to return to the facility to take refuge, only to be told that doing so could lead to his dismissal. “If you decide to return with your packages, you will be deemed to have rejected your route, which will ultimately end in not having work tomorrow morning,” the dispatcher replied. “The sirens are just a warning.”

According to the report, the driver was about 30 miles from store of Amazon from Edwardsville, Illinois, which was devastated by one of the tornadoes that swept through six states. At least six workers were killed when the storm ripped the roof off the facility and destroyed two 12-meter-high concrete walls. Another 45 workers who took refuge were rescued. Since then, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened a research about the collapse of the warehouse.

Warehouse workers and drivers alike risked their lives amid the busiest time of the year at Amazon. Online sales increase almost every day before Christmas, and orders, in general, have experienced a impulse due to changes in shopping habits caused by the pandemic. Amazon’s reliance on a scattered network of workers hired to deliver packages reportedly complicated rescue efforts and created challenges for local police to figure out how many people were at the facility, according to the New York Times.

When asked why its drivers were delivering packages during extremely dangerous and well-forecast storms, Amazon put most of the blame on its dispatcher.

“It was a developing situation over a wide geographic area and, unfortunately, the delivery service dispatcher partner did not follow standard security practice,” an Amazon spokesperson told Bloomberg. “This dispatcher should have immediately indicated to the driver who will seek refuge when reported what was there heard tornado sirens. While this exchange of text messages was taking place, the local Amazon team made sure that each delivery service partner had instructed their drivers to take refuge in their facilities or seek refuge and advised them to stop delivering at night. ” .

But lax or even non-existent safety standards fit a pattern: Other workers interviewed by Bloomberg claimed to have received minimal training in weather safety. A former manager working at a logistics center near the destroyed facility claimed that the company had not conducted a single tornado drill in its full two years of work there. Amazon disputed those statements, saying workers must take training that covers safety and emergency plans every year.

These first-hand accounts from drivers and facility workers likely add to a growing chorus of concerns around Amazon’s security practices. This week, a group of Amazon shareholders presented a resolution asking the board to commission an independent audit of workplace safety. That resolution, which could be voted on in May, looks beyond weather events and seeks to investigate the ways in which efficiency-maximal business practices and energy trackers productivity Amazon may be contributing to worker injuries. The tech giant has faced criticism and legal challenges for dismiss an employee who talked about unsafe covid-19 protocols, getting workers to pay service during lethal floods and keep warehouses open during extremely hot days.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request from Gizmodo for comment on the resolution.