An arrest warrant is issued against former player Miguel Tejada

The Penalty Execution Court of the Judicial Department of the National District issued an order of arrest for the ex-player of the Big leagues, Miguel Tejada.

Tejada is accused of writing bad checks for a long time, the case was not yet closed.

Judge Ana Lee Florimón, made the decision against the MVP of the MLB 2002, after being found guilty violating article 66, of the law 28-59 on checks, harming Henry Rafael Soto Lara after issuing payments with bad checks .

In 2020, Miguel Tejada himself confessed that he is not in bankruptcy as had been rumored in the Dominican Republic, he admitted that he lost a lot of money due to bad movements with money. However, he clarified that he found some fantastic advisers.

The lawyer José Antonio Logroño, representing the Remittance and Currency Exchange Agent Capla SA, said that Tejada paid RD $ 500,000 Dominican pesos (approximately US $ 8,740 at the current exchange rate), as part of the agreement by which the complaint was dismissed. , although the payment will be made 15 days late. Via ESPN.

Tejada is a very famous player in the Dominican Republic, thanks to his participation in the Dominican League and Caribbean Series with different LIDOM teams.

There are still no very conclusive details about what is really happening. Miguel Tejada has not made statements in this regard and has not answered questions recently.

Miguel played for the Oakland Athletes, San Diego Padres, Houston Astros, Baltimore Orioles, San Francisco Giants, Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletes.