An expert proposes accepting that Medicine “cannot cure everything”, but can accompany the entire disease

Pediatrician and bioethicist Montserrat Esquerda says that this century will have to live with long and chronic diseases

The pediatrician and president of the Deontology Commission of the Council of Medical Colleges of Catalonia, Montserrat Esquerda, has advocated developing a new Medicine for the 21st century that accepts “that we cannot cure everything, but we can take care of the entire process” of illness.

This has been pronounced on the occasion of the conference he gave this Thursday, December 16, in Zaragoza, entitled ‘The new Medicine: towards a society of care’, within the cycle ‘The bioethics of care at the end of life’, organized by the Universidad San Jorge. Esquerda is a pediatrician in the field of child and adolescent mental health at the San Juan de Dios Hospital in Lleida and general director of the Borja Institute, the first Bioethics Institute in Europe.

The session was held at the headquarters of Grupo San Valero, to which the USJ belongs, and was the last in a cycle that began on November 16. It has had the participation of the president of the Board of Trustees of the San Valero Group, Pedro Baringo, the rector of the San Jorge University, Berta Sáez, and the coordinator of the cycle, Rogelio Altisent.

Sáez has started the event and has argued that the end of life raises ethical issues both for the patient, as well as for their families, as well as for healthcare personnel, and often focuses on complex issues, such as euthanasia or sedation .

In his case, he wanted to emphasize the importance of the ethics of care at the end of life, which implies “a very important conceptual change and a collective effort to ensure that we support each other to live fully, until the end, each one of our moments “.

Sáez has opted to go beyond the usual medical model because “the only way to achieve a good death is to live a good life until the last breath” and has proposed “to demedicalize life and that death is not an enemy”, to what is fundamental is “aligning all the actors to make them more compassionate”, as well as having a group of people “who accompany us throughout the process with affection, sincerity, humanity and why not, with love”.

DEATH IN PEACE

For her part, the speaker, Montserrat Esquerda, has observed that Medicine, in recent decades, has prioritized technological and scientific development with the aim of healing above all else, when “it is also essential to address suffering and pain, take care of, alleviate and, above all, achieve a peaceful death “.

He added that together with the purpose of finding new treatments and improving existing ones, as has happened with the scientific development that has occurred as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, care planning must be incorporated.

Esquerda has stressed that Medicine “will not be able to cure everything”, “but it can always provide accompaniment” and attend to the “fragility and vulnerability of people”, at a time when there will be “longer illnesses, more chronic “due to the increase in life expectancy,” which do not respond to the approach of healing medicine “, but to learning to live with them.

TRANSIT BETTER

The speaker has argued that death, suffering and pain are part of life and spending those “bad times” with the support of professionals contributes to “go through them better.”

He referred to an article published in a medical journal that showed the impact that compassion and empathy have on health in AIDS patients, who if their doctor or nurse cared about them and treated them as people, the adherence to treatment was significantly better.

This expert has argued that you can have good drugs, but if people do not take them according to the expected guidelines, “they are not going to do anything.” He has found that there are experiences in the United States, such as in a hospital in Cleveland, where empathy and compassion are promoted as a strategy of the center.

In Spain, he has mentioned the compassionate cities movement, linked to palliative care, which unites health professionals with other groups or institutions, a mentality that, in his opinion, must begin to “permeate” all of Medicine.

IT IS GOING FORWARD

Montserrat Esquerda has recognized that progress is being made in care medicine, although “with timid steps”. It is characterized by taking into account values, communication and ethics, in addition to high technical skills. As he has said, the pandemic has been a lesson in this regard since health professionals have contacted patients by telephone and “have been more aware of the value of the word.”

He added that the pandemic has also demonstrated the importance of communication “when it comes to comforting people or family members.” For Esquerda, the difficulties in applying this type of Medicine are the lack of time and training since communication skills are required.

“We have believed that the important thing was not to look at the face and heal”, when it is a fallacy since it is possible to “look at the face, while it heals and shake hands, while one dies,” he has shown.

DEATH, ‘DECULTURIZED’

This expert has considered that today’s society “has deculturated death” and this increases the suffering of people, who are “more alone, more misunderstood” when they suffer from serious diseases and are at the end of life. He has opted for health professionals and social workers to act as a “hinge” between society and patients in these cases.

He has also pointed out that pain units are part of that Care Medicine, but he has commented that their creation is recent and that to access them “usually spend months” because “we still do not consider it something fundamental, when living with pain it’s the worst thing that can happen to a person. “

The specialist has argued that care medicine also involves attending to the annoying symptoms and the most psychological and spiritual part of the person. For this, it is necessary that health workers, especially doctors, include in their training the development of communication skills because the words “heal or harm as much as drugs.”

You have asked to pay attention to language and avoid, for example, asking a person to “fight”, when you do not have control over the disease and you are already doing everything possible. He has detailed that the faculties are already beginning to have communication subjects, on the doctor-patient relationship and bioethics.

CARE FOR DOCTORS

The president of the Ethics Commission of the Catalan Medical Association has estimated that this is a time to take care of professionals. It should be a priority for administrations and hospitals to “listen to them and respond to their needs”, something that was necessary before the pandemic, but now “much more” given the work overload suffered by a group that is “very tired.”

He has also indicated that general preventive strategies will be needed because “the whole of society has suffered a lot” and “we are all more tired and irritable” and try to detect people who do not express it, but “who are about to break down.”

Regarding the euthanasia law, he commented that the legislation should have been broader “and try to ensure that everyone is well treated at the end of life”, instead of focusing only on people who want that option, “which is very minority “in such a way that for 99 percent of the people,” that law does not change anything, it does not guarantee them to have good care “.