Ancelotti anticipates a “surprise” in the eleven of Real Marid against Cádiz and what he said about FC Barcelona

2021-12-18

Carlo Ancelotti spoke at a press conference about the match that will be played this Sunday on Real Madrid against him Cadiz of Choco lozano for matchday 18 of the Spanish league. The white coach announced that Hazard will finally be the headline and what Modric recovers after being infected with coronavirus. Review the Spanish league standings table Equipment situation “We have had setbacks, but the team is ready.” Duel against Cádiz “We don’t have to change our identity much. Cádiz is very well prepared, handles the counter and the set pieces well. If we have to defend low, we will. Because we have improved a lot in defense ”. Modric “Modric tested negative, but still does not train. He’s a little tired and had a fever. Tomorrow he does not play. Then we have to wait and clarify what the regulations are like, which is not clear ”. Your son “Davide is fine, no symptoms. We are all fine at home. He already had it and has both vaccinations. It happens to many families and we look forward ”.

The Covid-19 outbreak "We have to live with this, ourselves and society. We never think of postponing it (the game). We must continue living with this virus, which is now less strong. You have to take care of yourself and be cautious. The club is very demanding. " Hazard "Tomorrow is the headline. He is going to play because he has trained well and deserves it. Not because of the casualties. It has worked very well. He has not changed mentally. His problem is that he has not always been able to train 100%, as he does now. He is prepared by what he has shown in training. I was not used to playing on the right wing and I preferred Rodrygo and Asensio there. He has everything to make a very good second half of the season and to be useful for the team ". FC Barcelona "Now it is not a direct rival, because there are other teams closer. But he has the quality to go up and if he were Barcelona coach he would say exactly the same as Xavi ". The 2014-15 season and the fall then "It is difficult to say what we learned. We had a very important injury to Modric, which affected us a lot. We were one goal away from the Champions League final and we were very close to winning LaLiga ".