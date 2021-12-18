Android games: top 10 of the most downloaded of the week on Google Play | from December 13 to 19 | Cell phones | Smartphone | nnda nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Bored of the same apps on your mobile device? Today we bring you the list of 10 games for Android phones most downloaded of the week according to the App Annie page, both free and paid. All the games that appear in this list can be downloaded through the application store Google play.

Minecraft is the most downloaded paid game of the week on Google Play, while the free game for Android with the most downloads in the last seven days is Poppy Rope Game. As for the mobile video games that have collected the most, it tops the list Coin Master.

Some of the paid games that have received a large number of downloads this week have been Bloons TD 6 Y Monopoly. On the other hand, Rocket League Sideswipe Y Slap and Run are the most downloaded free games for Android this week, according to App Annie.

Top 10 free games for Android

Poppy Rope Game – Zego Global Publishing Rocket League Sideswipe – Psyonix Studios Slap and Run – VOODOO Huggy Hide ‘N Seek Playtime – Unicorn Game Studio Love Fantasy: Match & Stories – Long-WINd Pull the Pin – Popcore Games Giant Wanted – Supersonic Studios LTD FNF Music Battle: Beat Shooter – Unicorn Game Studio Poppy Run 3D: Play time – XGame Global DIY Keyboard – Crazy Labs by TabTale

Top 10 paid games for Android

Minecraft.

Minecraft – Mojang Bloons TD 6 – ninja kiwi Monopoly – Board game classic about real-estate! – Marmalade Game Studio Geometry Dash – RobTop Games Stardew Valley – Chucklefish Limited Bad North: Jotunn Edition – Raw Fury Terraria – 505 Games Srl Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – Rockstar Games Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – Rockstar Games Slay the Spire – Humble Games

Top 10 highest grossing games for Android

Coin Master.

Coin Master – Moon Active Candy Crush Saga – King Genshin Impact – miHoYo Limited Pokémon GO – Niantic, Inc. Evony: The King’s Return – TG Inc. RAID: Shadow Legends – Plarium Global Ltd Roblox – Roblox Corporation Garena Free Fire – New Age – Garena International I Township – Playrix Clash of Clans – Supercell

How to download apps on Google Play

You can install apps, games and digital content on your device from the Google Play Store. In some cases, you can also use instant apps that do not require installation. While some of the content is free, you will also find options that are only available if purchased.

Apps can run on compatible Android and Chromebook devices, but not on Windows or Mac computers.

On your device, open the Google Play Store or visit the Google Play Store in a web browser.

Search for content or explore the app.

Select an item.

Choose Install or the price of the item.

or the price of the item. Follow the onscreen instructions to complete the transaction and get the content. If you already made a purchase before, use the down arrow to choose the payment method. If it is your first purchase, the payment method will be added to your Google Account.

