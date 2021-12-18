Apple unexpectedly launches beta 1 of iOS 15.3

Apple just released the first beta of iOS 15.3 for developers, the third major update to the system.

Apple has surprised everyone by launching the iOS 15.3 beta 1, especially because of the strange schedule they have chosen. Just a few days ago Apple released the final version of iOS 15.2 for all users, an update loaded with news, and now we have the first beta of what will be the third major update of iOS 15.

The new version iOS 15.3 beta 1 is available for developers via an update available in the iPhone settings. At the moment, the possible news that this new update may include are unknown, although it is expected that it will include some of the functions that Apple has delayed.

In case there are important news in this first beta of iOS 15.3, we will update this article or publish a new one with all the news and improvements that we find. Hopefully Apple releases 4-5 betas before releasing iOS 15.3 to the public, so the final version would not arrive until next year.

How to install iOS 15 beta and compatible devices

If you want to test the beta versions of iOS 15, or iPadOS 15, on your iPhone or iPad, all you have to do is download the developer profile on your device. Your iPhone or iPad will restart, and then the update will appear to download in Settings> General> Software update.

As for the supported iPhones and iPads, this is the full list:

iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 Pro.

iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 mini.

iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12 Pro.

iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 mini.

iPhone 11.

iPhone 11 Pro.

iPhone 11 Pro Max.

iPhone XS.

iPhone XS Max.

iPhone XR.

iPhone X.

iPhone 8.

iPhone 8 Plus.

iPhone 7.

iPhone 7 Plus.

iPhone 6s.

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation).

iPhone SE (second generation).

iPod touch (7th generation).

All 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

9.7, 10.5 and 11-inch iPad Pro.

iPad Air 2

iPad Air 3.

iPad Air 4.

iPad 5 (2017)

iPad 6 (2018).

iPad 7 (2019).

iPad 8 (2020).

iPad mini 4

iPad mini 5.

