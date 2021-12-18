Aracely Arámbula, next to a red bear models beautiful legs

Aracely Arámbula exudes charm with a big red bear | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula, reappeared in a recent photo and as a child she was happy on a large red bear, revealing lovely legs.

The “Mexican actress“, Aracely Arámbula shared a new photo with her 5, 9 million subscribers on Instagram in which she made a riot of smiles after appearing resting on the arm of a touching structure.

Aracely Arambula is one of the most loved Instagram celebrities, “The Chule“, who accumulates an increasing number of followers surprised everyone with the new postcard in which he appears smiling at the sky in a form of gratitude, as seen in the postcard.

Aracely Arámbula exudes charm with a big red bear. Photo: Instagram Capture



The flirtatious actress from the play “Why do men love cab ***?“She revealed her beautiful legs with a short dress and flat-soled sandals, which she also complemented with a very beach hat.

Aracely Arámbula Jaques, shared an extensive message about the next dates with which she accompanied the description of the postcard.

“Enjoying as a girl my dear Gaby and boni, Bear Hugs in these parties that are already around the corner #Christmas and may the spirit of #Peace and #joy always remain that we never stop dreaming of playing, of being surprised and enjoy the good times that never lose our spirit of eternal children !!! “

It is read in the first paragraphs of the text that the “ex of Luis Miguel“Who last 2020 caused strong controversy when interpreting the theme” Bad news. ”

The actress of “The Doña“and” La Patrona “on Telemundo, Aracely Arámbula, also thanked her for the tender and spectacular design by which she took the opportunity to let herself be captured with her two dogs.

“Millions of #blessings my #Arafamilia bella #felicesfiestas I here with this beautiful surprise you blew it up @gabrielcuellar_decor #we love all my numbers my Cuus, Sam, my loves, bonirra, Doll all even my pupisss Mtonisss and Bruno in the pic that I take Mr. Ergar #que #oso @michristmas #Super #Cool my children attends the #Latia #Cool “.