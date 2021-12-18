Atlantism must manifest itself in the stadium for the final

Bermúdez asserted that the fans should weigh more in the final, as the same followers sought for El Potro to return to the country’s capital.

Christian ‘Hobbit’ Bermúdez does not hide her love for him Atlante And after a decade to return to the team that formed it and where it shone in the First Division, it now seeks to give the club a title in the silver category, where they will face each other in the final back to Tampico Madero and for this he asks the Barça fans to appear at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium.

Hobbit Bermúdez prior to the final between Atlante and Tampico Madero. ESPN

“We must leave all our hearts on the court. We must be disciplined tactically. We need Atlanticism and make it felt, because they loved us. This has to make all the players understand and beyond words, that they influence, but if they go out onto the field and see the stadium full, then there are no words, “he declared.



In an interview with ESPN Digital, Bermúdez said that they will leave their hearts on the court and he will seek to repay the love of the fans through a crown, even if this does not mean a return to football. MX League.

“A lot of things go through my head. Before the main thing was to return. I am given the leg and I thank you for that. Now we are going to play a final. You have to put your heart to achieve the goal and now that we are here, here is my home and I love being with these colors and the fans that have given me everything. Now, what I have to do is give everything on the field, “he declared.

“They are experiences and memories of everything that was lived. There are many memories that are an extra motivation ”, he added.

“You just have to make yourself felt and demonstrate on the court. This is all motivation, because it is Atlante. Be in this final with Atlante it’s an amazing dream for what it gave me Atlante and what he has given me and will continue to give me because of the fans that surround me, ”said the 34-year-old footballer.