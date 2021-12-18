Attention: if you drop your cell phone on a plane, you have to notify the crew

Although it may not seem alarming, the fact that a cell phone falls under the seats of a plane is more than enough reason to alert the crew and ask for assistance to immediately remove it from there as it can be dangerous for the flight safety.

To illustrate the danger that this situation may entail, it is worth remembering what was experienced in 2018 when on a plane that was heading to Melbourne, Australia, a passenger dropped the cell phone in the gap between the seats. Next, the man wanted to retrieve it and moved the chair, and as a consequence of the lithium battery friction with the metal a fire which was quickly suffocated by the onboard personnel.

Also, months ago, a video was released showing the bag of a passenger from the company China Southern on fire in the upper compartments of the hand luggage. Another situation that could have triggered a tragedy.

In the event of any eventuality with the devices, the crew must be alerted.

That is why in the event of any eventuality, passengers they should know that the seat should never be moved if the phone is dropped or lost during a flight and should be alerted to the crew immediately.

The danger of batteries

Although not always taken into account, lithium batteries that possess the cell phones and also the tablets they are highly flammable if crushed with some metal element. Is that it can overheat it and consequently a fire. This situation was alerted by the Civil Aviation Security Authority.

The batteries in the devices are highly flammable.

But, also, it is advisable not to send in the Baggage invoiced in the cellar cell phones or tablets. This could produce a fire at the bottom of the plane.

