His sophisticated approach to hospitality is perceived in each of its settings, which range from its corridors to its incredible spa or its gastronomic delights, where it combines the talent of Michelin-starred chefs and the highest quality ingredients to create unforgettable experiences.

They recently created a culinary program in which two Michelin-starred chefs present Alsace-inspired menus in their role as Culinary Director at Flagship Manhattan Hotel by Legendary Crystal Brand. ‘Two Michelin-starred chef Gabriel Kreuther from the Gabriel Kreuther restaurant in New York City presented his Alsatian-inspired cuisine at the Baccarat Hotel New York, assuming his new role as culinary director. Chef Kreuther will oversee all of the property’s culinary programming, including the Grand Salon breakfast, lunch and dinner menus, in-room dining and The Bar. Chef Kreuther will continue to operate and direct the kitchen at his eponymous restaurant alongside to Bryant Park and Kreuther Chocolate artisan next door ‘, we were detailed by the hotel.

