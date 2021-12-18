Barça, three points from the ‘Cham area …

SEE THE COMPLETE CLASSIFICATION OF LALIGA SANTANDER 2021-22

After so many weeks of suffering, FC Barcelona has found itself again with victory and good feelings, half. The team led by Xavi Hernández has signed two games in one against Elche: a great staging in the first half to say goodbye to the Camp Nou in 2021 with joy and, above all, to maintain the illusion and hope of a significant improvement for next year, but another in the second half that almost ended in a draw. After two ‘punctures’ in a row, three points have finally been added.

The Barça lived a very comfortable party before the rest, Jutglà and Gavi scored the goals to celebrate, once again, and recover the lost spirit, but in the second half Elche tied in one minute. Finally, Nico saved his team ‘in extremis’ in 85′ .. The Zulgrana already have 27 units and remain in seventh position, but not only that: with these points and one game less, the Barça team is 3 points from the ‘Champions zone’.

Of course, the leadership is still far away and it will be necessary to improve too much to cut the gap with Real Madrid, who will face Cádiz this Sunday (9:00 p.m., in Spain). The White House has 42 units, 15 points behind Barça. Those led by Carlo Ancelotti are being the most regular and powerful team in this first stage of LaLiga, but they are being victims of a severe plague of casualties due to coronavirus, a factor that can harm them in the face of the next clashes.

In second place is Sevilla, with 37 points, after their victory against Atleti. Behind, is Betis, with 33, pending their duel this Sunday against Athletic. Below are Rayo Vallecano (30) and Atlético de Madrid (29), as well as a Royal Society (29) who is down in LaLiga after a more than exciting start to the season. This weekend, they were defeated 1-3 against Villarreal, with a ‘sensational’ Gerard Moreno.

In seventh place is Barça (27), ahead of Valencia (25), RCD Espanyol (23) and Villarreal (22), which finally sneaks into the ‘top 10’ of LaLiga. Those of Unai Emery had registered a delicate string of ‘punctures’, but finally the results are on their side.

The rest of the LaLiga classification

In the middle of the table are Osasuna (22), Athletic de Bilbao (21), Celta de Vigo (20), RCD Mallorca (20), Granada (16), Elche (15) after their defeat at the Camp Nou, as well as Deportivo Alavés (15). In the relegation zone are Cádiz (13), Getafe (12) and Levante (8), which are still the only LaLiga team that has failed to win this season.