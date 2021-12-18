Barcelona is beating Elche with a goal from debutant Ferran Jutglá at the Camp Nou

2021-12-18
17 & # 39; The debutant Ferran Jutglá makes his debut in LaLiga and scores 1-0 for Barcelona after connecting with a header from the corner launched by Dembélé.
16 & # 39; GOOOOOOOLLLLL OF BARCELONA!
15 & # 39; Corner for Barcelon. We continue 0-0 at the Camp Nou.
14 & # 39; Good pass from Dembélé to Jutglá, but the youth squad fails in control. Good feelings left by the young forward.
12 & # 39; Abde is late and the foul on Josan is hard. It does not seem that it is going to more than the simple infraction.
10 & # 39; The visit begins to take possession and tries to leave from behind.
8 ‘Dangerous against Elche and Lenglet cuts very well.
6 & # 39; Long ball that was looking for Dembélé, but the French did not arrive and the goalkeeper took it.
5 & # 39; Domain of the local team, which is quickly looking for the opposing goal.
2 ‘He had scored Jutglá, but offside. The play was reviewed by the VAR.
1 ‘He comes out playing Barcelona in the rival field. Dembélé pulled from the right.
– THE MATCH STARTED! Barcelona meets Elche for matchday 18 of Spanish football.
Xavi Hernández makes his debut for another promise of the subsidiary as Ferran Jutglá, a young 22-year-old forward who will be at the fore with Abde and Dembélé
Confirmed lineups
FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Araujo, Lenglet, Eric García, Jordi Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Gavi; Ez Abde, Dembélé and Ferran Jutglá.
Elche: Edgar Badia; Palacios, Enzo Roco, Diego González, Mojica; Omar Mascarell, Marcone, Josan, Fidel; Lucas Pérez and Lucas Boyé.
Schedule: 11:30 AM from Honduras.
Transmission: Sky Sports.