Barcelona is beating Elche with a goal from debutant Ferran Jutglá at the Camp Nou

2021-12-18

17 & # 39; The debutant Ferran Jutglá makes his debut in LaLiga and scores 1-0 for Barcelona after connecting with a header from the corner launched by Dembélé.

16 & # 39; GOOOOOOOLLLLL OF BARCELONA!

15 & # 39; Corner for Barcelon. We continue 0-0 at the Camp Nou.

14 & # 39; Good pass from Dembélé to Jutglá, but the youth squad fails in control. Good feelings left by the young forward.

12 & # 39; Abde is late and the foul on Josan is hard. It does not seem that it is going to more than the simple infraction.

10 & # 39; The visit begins to take possession and tries to leave from behind.

8 ‘Dangerous against Elche and Lenglet cuts very well.

6 & # 39; Long ball that was looking for Dembélé, but the French did not arrive and the goalkeeper took it.

5 & ​​# 39; Domain of the local team, which is quickly looking for the opposing goal.

2 ‘He had scored Jutglá, but offside. The play was reviewed by the VAR.

1 ‘He comes out playing Barcelona in the rival field. Dembélé pulled from the right.

– THE MATCH STARTED! Barcelona meets Elche for matchday 18 of Spanish football.

Xavi Hernández makes his debut for another promise of the subsidiary as Ferran Jutglá, a young 22-year-old forward who will be at the fore with Abde and Dembélé

Confirmed lineups

FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Araujo, Lenglet, Eric García, Jordi Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Gavi; Ez Abde, Dembélé and Ferran Jutglá.

Elche: Edgar Badia; Palacios, Enzo Roco, Diego González, Mojica; Omar Mascarell, Marcone, Josan, Fidel; Lucas Pérez and Lucas Boyé.

Schedule: 11:30 AM from Honduras.

Transmission: Sky Sports.

