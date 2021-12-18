Barcelona survive the present with the promises of the future

BARCELONA – Barcelona said goodbye to 2021 at the Camp Nou, saying goodbye to one of the worst years in remembrance as a local in which they lost 6 of the 25 games played and won only 14, just 56 percent of them with a performance unthinkable, for the negative, in its history.

He won with a suffering that one would say has become habitual. He celebrated his victory against modest Elche as if it were a final and concealed any other reality with the score (3-2).

Abde tries to escape from two rivals in the duel between Barcelona and Elche EFE / Andreu Dalmau

It was Xavi Hernández’s seventh game as coach and seventh different line-up, either by necessity or by conviction, the coach returned to shake the initial team with the surprising entry of Ferran Jutgla as third striker, partner of Abde and Ousmane Dembélé in a line of unlikely attack and in a scenario that the Catalan attacker had little to imagine when he signed for the Barça club in the summer after Espanyol, with whose subsidiary he played two seasons, did not renew his contract.

The former parakeet player was the last bet of a Barça that must win the future in the field to give it brilliance and return the illusion to a hobby still distrustful of everything.

Just over 41 thousand fans came to the Camp Nou to see the premiere of Jutglà, the daring of Abde or the new master class of Gavi, an off-road player but with a silk glove when he has the ball, as he demonstrated in the goal, great goal , what did it mark. The first in the first team … Worthy of Lionel Messi.

They are Gavi and Nico, this Saturday substitute but decisive in the end, two of the footballers called to lead the change of cycle in the Barça team, where, for now, illusions and disappointments are taking turns each game.

It could happen again when Elche barely had a minute to score two goals to equalize the game and leave Marc-André ter Stegen signaled. And it did not happen because those two youngsters (Gavi and Nico) met to resurrect a team whose football present is as doubtful as the future is hopeful through their commitment to youth.

PRESENT AND FUTURE

Barça survives this sporting present as best it can, placed in the hands of a Xavi whose command at the club is already known to be non-negotiable far beyond the bench … But which has not yet reached all spheres of the club.

Nor will it reach its decision-making power to know what the future of a Camp Nou will be, which this Sunday will be the undisputed protagonist through a referendum in which 110,159 members are summoned to decide whether to approve the financing of Espai Barça proposed by Joan Laporta’s board of directors or that investment of 1,500 million euros is rejected for some pharaonic works that should modernize and change the face of the stadium within a maximum period of five years.

Of the project, 900 million are planned for the integral remodeling of a Camp Nou that would have a capacity of 105 thousand spectators, with the entire stadium covered and a totally new third grandstand, at the base of which modern VIP boxes will be installed that will have to multiply the economic benefits for Barça.

The club estimates that the new Barça space will generate an additional 200 million a year (in addition to the almost 300 currently) and that with them there will be no difficulty or risk to return it in the calculated 35 years.

This Sunday will be the first telematic vote in the history of the Barcelona club, voting only through the official website of the entity and in it what is questioned is whether the favorable vote of the assembly of delegates is supported, attending to the fact that the Barça directive has already made it clear in its reports that the budget left by the previous meeting of 820 million euros will remain very short with the modifications included by the new managers, whose decision was to request the maximum contemplated so as not to have to request about the progress of loan extensions.

The loan is expected to be repaid in 35 years (with the first five years of grace period) and will be made through the income generated by the new facilities, a fact that is seen more as an investment than as an expense.

From here it remains to be known, because the partners will vote without knowing it, if the first team will be able to remain during the five years of the works playing at the Camp Nou or, as Vice President Elena Fort reported, it must leave for a season to play in another field, most likely the Estadi de Montjuic.

Within the club, voices opposed to playing in the Olympic Stadium grow and in favor of trying in all ways, and with the damage that this will cause in the subscribers, to stay in the stadium itself, once it is beginning to be known that the Montjuic adaptation would cost Barcelona more than 30 million euros, from which it would not obtain any return.

A new Camp Nou for a better future in Barça … But, as always, that future, that bet, is in the hands of the ball. And it is under the command of Xavi that it must be achieved.