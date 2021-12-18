Barcelona Xavi is charged to Dest

Few news on the list he gave Xavi Hernandez this noon for the game against him Elche, after the morning activation session. The only one, the return of side Jordi Alba, once recovered from his discomfort in the hamstrings of his right leg, which forced him to rest last weekend against Osasuna. In addition, Ousmane Dembélé, who ended the match in Pamplona with cramps, recovered on time and entered the call.

Xavi faces the game with two casualties compared to the last list: Gerard Piqué and Sergiño Dest. The center-back saw the fifth yellow in Pamplona, ​​so he completes the card cycle. Both Sergio Busquets and Gavi are in a similar situation right now: if they see a yellow card this Saturday, they will not be able to be in Seville next Tuesday. For his part, side Sergiño Dest, although he suffers a small overload in the adductors, still does not enter Xavi’s plans after the debacle in the Champions League against Bayern.

In Xavi’s call appears the Canterano Ferran Jutglà (22 years old). The versatile forward, who scored a great goal in Tuesday’s friendly against Boca, could be the big surprise in the eleven, if the rumors that suggest that would occupy the square of 9, to the detriment of a Luuk de Jong, which has shown very little on the field of play.

If in the end he opts for Jutglà, the offensive trident against Elche would be totally unprecedented, since Dembélé and Abde would accompany him in attack.

In addition to Piqué, Xavi has a total of seven more casualties, including the final one from Kun Agüero, who announced on Wednesday his retirement from the world of professional football due to his heart problems. Pedri, Fati, Braithwaite, Memphis, Sergi Roberto and Dest, with an adductor overload, complete the injured list.

Thus, the list of those called up for this Saturday’s game against Elche (6.30 pm) at the Camp Nou is as follows: Ter Stegen, Net, Araújo, Lenglet, Umtiti, Eric, Sunrise, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Riqui Puig, Mingueza, Demir, Coutinho, Demir, Dembélé, Luuk, Iñaki Peña, Gavi, Nico, Bucket, Abde, Alvaro, Guillem and Jutglà.