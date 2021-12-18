Belinda launches a new look for Christmas and Nodal is enchanted with her

Belinda has shown from a very young age to be all a fashion expert, to show his various appearances in which he always appears with the latest trends, with which he manages to catch all the spotlights.

After having held for years her long, broken golden hairJust a few days before Christmas, the singer opted for a radical change of look, with which she managed to have a fresher and more jovial appearance.

The singer let them cut her off eight fingers long, as well as he agreed to straighten his hair, as shown by the hair artist Jessica Galva´n, who showed in his Instagram Stories a video while fixing Belinda in which she wrote.

“Today I cut him 8 fingers long to Beli, and I did his Beachy Hair retouch, “wrote the stylist, who apparently has already worked on several occasions with the singer’s hair.

New look for Belinda.

Nodal reacts to Belinda’s new look

The first to react to the change of Belinda look it was her fiancé Christian Nodal, who in his Instagram Stories, shared a small video of the singer wearing her new look, to which he commented: “My Love My # 18”.