Belinda launches a new look for CHRISTMAS! Will NODAL like it ?: VIDEO

Belinda has stood out during his career, among many reasons, for having a chameleon image. In this sense, the bride of Christian nodal She has known how to reinvent herself as many times as she has deemed necessary and has always achieved the approval of her audience, who with each change of look or something in her appearance, has done nothing but love her more.

For this reason, this closing of 2021 could not be a better opportunity for Belinda chose a new look same that will premiere from now for receive Christmas and New Years dinner, events where of course you are expected to spend the best moments with your partner, the singer Christian Nodal.

Belinda changes her look!

Without further ado, it must be said that Belinda took the saying “renew or die” very seriously and more to celebrate that this end of 2021 brings many good moments for them. Despite the problems that have occurred in many parts of the world, Belinda has managed to sustain her career successfully and confirm that her love relationship is going from strength to strength.

Therefore, he only had a change of look and for this he attended with the prestigious stylist to the stars Jessica Galván, who worked on Belinda’s mane.

Touch up, cut and ready for Christmas

Just as Belinda likes, Jessica kept the singer’s highlights clear. For this, he first made her a haircut that was evidenced by the amount of hair that was left on the ground. After this, he retouched some highlights and highlights and to top it off, he gave a special touch to the young woman’s hairstyle.

At the end of the moment, Belinda gave Galván’s work a 10 mark and she showed that she was very happy with the look that she will show off in all her end-of-year meetings.

