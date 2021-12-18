Ben Sulayem is the new president of the FIA; on his team is Bernie Ecclestone’s wife

Sulayem, a former rally driver and 14-time Middle Eastern champion, achieved almost 62% of the support from the 198 federations

The former Emirati ralis driver Mohammed ben Sulayem has become the first non-European to be elected president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) after surpass Britain’s Graham Stoker in the vote to replace Frenchman Jean Todt.

At 60, this 14-time Middle Eastern champion of rallying achieved almost 62% of the support of the 198 federations with the right to vote with his project of rupture, against the continuity that Stoker embodied.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, new president of the FIA. @Femadac

Among the Emirati proposals is to carry out an external audit of the FIA and try to expand the base of practitioners of these sports, which it wants to double before 2025.

But the point that had attracted the most attention in his candidacy was the inclusion in his team of the Brazilian lawyer Fabiana Ecclestone, wife of the man who until 2017 managed Formula 1, who will be his vice president for Latin America.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

It also supposes the return of the influential Bernie Ecclestone to the front line, since he had already assured that he would advise his wife in case of victory of Ben Sulayem.

The new president of the Senate of the FIA It will be the Spaniard Carmelo Sanz, who appeared in that position in the Emirati candidacy.

Ben sulayem, originally from a wealthy family, had the backing of various European federations, which account for 45% of the total.

In this way, the FIA turns the page of the Todt era, whose right arm was Stoker, who proposed to extend the same line at the head of the organization.

The emblematic French leader, responsible for the resurgence of Peugeot in the 1990s and the triumphs of Ferrari In the 2000s, he was not eligible for re-election, having reached the age limit, at 75 years, and terms of office, three.