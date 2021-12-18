Betis. Manuel Pellegrini asks Diego Lainez for more perseverance after goal

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 18.12.2021 09:36:59





After Diego Lainez scored a goal with Betis mid week in the Copa del Rey before him Talavera, the strategist of the Betic team, Manuel Pellegrini, asked the Mexican to be more consistent, as he has been doing in team practice.

Likewise, the Chilean strategist considered that the goal scored by Lainez will be good for him and he hopes that it will continue like this for the good of the institution; thus, the aztec has been summoned for the duel this Sunday in The league before him Athletic club.

“For Diego, scoring a goal has to be good for him. Try to improve in workouts. I see the players training every day. That commitment that each player has had is the basis for being able to stay in the current situation. “

For his part, the strategist Manuel Pellegrini, referred to the case of Andrew Saved, explaining that the Mexican is separated from the team pending confirmation of his positive for coronavirus.

“The team is fine, recovered from Thursday. We have some injury casualties like Montoya, Paul, Camarasa and Sabaly. They are not on the cited list. With Guarded they were seeing some tests that are yet to be determined and it was not good to take risks in today’s training. Pezzella had a muscle contracture, “the Andean explained in a press conference.