Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies: why they fall and why invest now

Cryptocurrencies entered a bearish period and continue to give negative returns to their investors. Bitcoin, the most valuable digital currency in the ecosystem, today is around US $ 47,000, definitively moving away from its last historical maximum of US $ 69,004.77.

On November 10, Bitcoin reached its latest all-time high of $ 69,000 and has fallen 31% since then.

The price of the cryptocurrency Ether, which functions as the exchange token of the Ethereum smart contract network, it fell below $ 4,000 and remains at $ 3,800.

Other cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin, Solana, Cardano, XRP fell 10%, 5%, 7% and 5% respectively.

The signal that investors look to buy MORE CRYPTOCURRENCIES

All markets, including crypto, have a large share of sentiment and psychology. In the crypto ecosystem, there is an indicator called “Index of fear and greed” that everyone watches because it indicates the temperament of the market and the actions of large investors.

Today, this same indicator indicates that investors feel “extreme fear” and this is a signal and a buying opportunity because prices are low.

Crypto Fear & Greed Index

“Extreme fear can be a sign that investors are overly concerned. That could be a buying opportunity.”, they explain from the indicator.

Avalanche, the only surviving cryptocurrency

Avalanche.

So far this week, Avalanche gave a profit of 20% and its price is around US $ 106 . In the midst of the fall, its price remains stable.

It was created for compete with the Ethereum smart contract network . Developers can use Avalanche to create and develop decentralized applications such as investment protocols.

Also, Avalanche promises interoperability between different blockchains and in the future, several blockchains may be connected to each other in the future.

In other words, this blockchain enables easy asset transfers between the Ethereum blockchain and the Avalanche blockchain.