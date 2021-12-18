Bitcoin bears cannot continue to sell into 2022

Bitcoin (BTC) bears are probably too “focused” on keeping prices low for much longer, a new BTC price analysis argues.

In a twitter series Posted on December 18, the popular Light account summarized the events that led to Bitcoin’s recent 39% correction.

Sheep in bear clothes (bassists)

A combination of macro factors and smart actions by the big players left retail investors with suspended earnings in both Bitcoin and altcoins, Light explained.

This was evident before the slide from $ 69,000 accelerated in the December liquidation cascade – the smart money knew such levels were unsustainable and reacted accordingly.

“Those who ignored the market message a month earlier have now started to panic in an accelerated way.”

However, after bottoming out and staying well below the $ 50,000 level, there is a new reason to opt.

Those same early sellers are now starting to look the other way, while the BTC / USD pair has solid support and the appetite for Bitcoin is making a comeback.

“While the bulls have been cautious, the bears have taken the lead, pushing the negative perpetual base in some places and building the OI, while the big players that eliminated risk in the $ 60,000 area have reversed course and have started to absorb panic and short selling. ” Light continued.

“It is likely that the funds have finished (or close to that) the structural sales flows, were cashed in and now they will consider moving forward in the other direction, that is, the incoming purchase flows in January.”

Despite narratives arguing to the contrary, the future for Bitcoin bears is therefore probably not as “exciting” as the beginning of the month.

“It’s the bears that will probably come out unhindered very soon,” Light summed up.

BTC / USD chart excluding traders’ position data. Source: Light / Twitter

Will altcoins spoil the party?

In the short term, Ether (ETH) continues to “lead the market”, argument this week Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe.

Even here though The tide is turning as data shows that Bitcoin’s dominance is waning.

“Many altcoins are down 80% from their peak in May. They are also at or approaching higher time frame support levels,” He said They go from Poppe to Twitter followers.

“The sentiment is ultra bearish in all markets. I’m buying a lot. What about you?”