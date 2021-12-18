Bitcoin “is not very efficient” and could “not last much longer,” warns an expert economist

Eswar Prasad, who was the head of the Chinese division of the International Monetary Fund, says that the “true legacy” of bitcoin is not its role as a digital currency itself, but the underlying blockchain technology.

Economist Eswar Prasad, a professor at Cornel University (USA), warns that bitcoin “may not last much longer.” In addition to the volatility of their price, today other cryptocurrencies are more useful and are more respectful with the environment, said Prasad this month in dialogue with the program ‘Squawk Box Europe’ of CNBC.

This academic assures that the “true legacy” of bitcoin is not in itself its role as a digital currency, but the underlying blockchain technology, which in the future will be “fundamentally transformative” in the way in which the Finance works and a key factor in how “day-to-day transactions” will be conducted.

In this context, Prasad believes that the use that bitcoin gives to this data structure “is not very efficient”, specifically with regard to the validation mechanism of its transactions, which in turn is “environmentally destructive”. On the contrary, some newer cryptocurrencies use that technology much better, he noted.

“The promise of decentralized finance using blockchain technology is real, but bitcoin itself may not last much longer,” believes Prasad, insisting that the currency is not performing well as a medium of exchange. “I don’t think it’s going to have any fundamental value beyond what investors’ faith allows,” he adds.

On the other hand, Prasad, who was head of the Chinese division of the International Monetary Fund, affirms that cryptocurrencies have ignited a spark among central banks, so that they begin to think about issuing digital versions of their own currencies. He also thinks that these digital currencies could bring great benefits by offering a low-cost payment option that everyone has access to. That would increase financial inclusion and potentially financial stability, he concludes.