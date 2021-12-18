Brother of ‘Flow, La Movie’ reveals that the flight was delayed due to mechanical failure | Famous

Manny Hernández explained that the HI1050 Gulfstream GIVSP jet was scheduled to take off at 1:30 pm local time from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic bound for Florida. However, it was held until 2:30, but it was finally postponed to 3 in the afternoon because they were checking the damage. The jet took off at 5:09 pm.
“When we got to the airport, the person who removed the suitcase said that the jet was carrying two hours machining it“Hernández told Listin Diario.
The plane crashed at 5:25 pm at Las Américas International Airport, informed Mónica Infante, director of Aerodom.
They recover the black box from the aircraft
The authorities found the airplane black box and it will be analyzed in the city of Washington.
On the other hand, technicians from the aircraft manufacturer will arrive in Santo Domingo to help with the investigations and to determine the causes of accident.
The brother of ‘Flow, La Movie’ said visibly annoyed and moved that a whole family died in the accident, as the producer was traveling with his wife Debbie Von Marie Jiménez García and their 4-year-old son Jayden Hernández.
They were accompanied by Kellyan Hernández Peña, Yeilianys Jeishlimar Meléndez Jiménez and Jassiel Yabdiel Silva.
Also on the flight was Verónica Estrella, “the niece of Senate President Eduardo Estrella, who was making her first flight as a stewardess,” Listin Diario explained. The jet was piloted by Luis Alberto Eljuri and Víctor Emilio Herrera, who also lost their lives while trying to make an emergency landing at Las Américas airport.
The bodies of the captain and the copilot have already been delivered to their families, while this morning in Santo Domingo the funeral services of Verónica Estrella, the stewardess, were held.
The remains of ‘Flow, La Movie’ and his family will be transferred to Puerto Rico.