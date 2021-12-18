Canelo Álvarez on Kun Agüero: ‘He is one of the best in history’

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.17.2021 13:25:04





After the press conference of the Kun Aguero, in which announced his retirement definitive of the courts for health theme, the sports world has reacted and They have sent him messages of encouragement, one of those messages was that of Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez.

The Mexican boxer uploaded a story to his Instagram account in which he put a photo of the Argentine when he was presented with Barcelona accompanied by the message “Of the best players in history. Enjoy your retirement, you deserve it ”.

Agüero is a follower of Canelo, every one he has a fight is one of the first to congratulate him and now It was up to the Guadalajara to send a message in support for the Argentine, who is going through a difficult time.

The Kun had to withdraw since have a heart arrhythmia, situation that the doctors they detected and they advised him to quit football And as he said, health comes first.

The now ex-footballera announced his retirement in a very emotional conference at the Camp Nou, in which he could not contain the tears.

“It is a very hard time. The first thing is my health and you know why I made this decision. So whatand I was in good hands of the doctors who have chosen the best decision for me and that was to stop playing. 10 days ago I made the decision. I wanted to tell you that I did everything possible to see if there was any hope, but there haven’t been many ”, was the message with which the historic former striker said goodbye.